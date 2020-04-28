Big Navi Rumored to have Die Size Over 505mm2 !!!

One of the largest die sizes ever known to have been created!?

"The OP also talked about the console APUs, Arden (for Microsoft) and Oberon (for Sony). Arden has entered mass production in a volume similar to Navi 10 GPUs (that is the 5700 series) prior to the July 7 launch. Oberon also had been in mass production, but is now “nowhere to be seen.” This could mean that Sony is afraid that Microsoft’s hardware advantage could translate into better sales for the Xbox and production for the PS5 APU has ramped down in anticipation of poor sales. The Sparkman APU also got a mention since it is now in trial production, but the OP could not confirm whether or not this was another Microsoft SKU. There is still an expectation that Microsoft will launch a cheaper, less powerful Xbox, which is why OP suspects it could be ordered by Microsoft.

Finally, there was a fragment of info about CDNA, AMD’s upcoming compute oriented GPU architecture. Apparently it is codenamed Vega H. That’s about it for CDNA, which we know relatively little about."

https://adoredtv.com/big-navi-rumored-to-have-die-size-of-505-mm2/
 
That would be one way to do it.

If you have a small process node, you can just make the chip larger in order to fit more performance in the thermal envelope. This approach works since GPU's are so highly parallelized. Unlike with CPU's you don't have to care as much about peak clocks and per core performance, if you have a small enough process node that you can fit more cores under the power envelope...

It might drive up costs a little bit, and thus hurt profit margins, but it could be one way to get back in the high end performance game, while they work on bringing out their next best thing!
 
