Big Navi Rumored to have Die Size Over 505mm2 !!!

One of the largest die sizes ever known to have been created!?
"The OP also talked about the console APUs, Arden (for Microsoft) and Oberon (for Sony). Arden has entered mass production in a volume similar to Navi 10 GPUs (that is the 5700 series) prior to the July 7 launch. Oberon also had been in mass production, but is now “nowhere to be seen.” This could mean that Sony is afraid that Microsoft’s hardware advantage could translate into better sales for the Xbox and production for the PS5 APU has ramped down in anticipation of poor sales. The Sparkman APU also got a mention since it is now in trial production, but the OP could not confirm whether or not this was another Microsoft SKU. There is still an expectation that Microsoft will launch a cheaper, less powerful Xbox, which is why OP suspects it could be ordered by Microsoft.
Finally, there was a fragment of info about CDNA, AMD’s upcoming compute oriented GPU architecture. Apparently it is codenamed Vega H. That’s about it for CDNA, which we know relatively little about."
https://adoredtv.com/big-navi-rumored-to-have-die-size-of-505-mm2/
