BF4 punkbuster issue

I keep getting kicked out of BF4 on this new laptop. Haven't played in a while and the few minutes I get in game are great. Any idea why I keep getting kicked out of the game by Punkbuster?



I found pbsvc in the BF4 folder and the test gave me the following. Does it look fine? I see "allowed? NO" and long response times, but it says it passed the test. I only have PnkBstrA running in task manager.





Starting PunkBuster Service Tests (v0.993) (10/05/25 16:13:52)

Checking OS

Windows NT 6.2 (build 9200) 64-bit

Checking PnkBstrA service status RUNNING

Checking PnkBstrA Version OK (1036)

Extracting "PnkBstrB.exe" to:

"C:\Users\DF-1\AppData\Roaming\PnkBstrB.exe"

OK

Checking firewall settings OFF

Is PnkBstrA explicitly allowed?

C:\Windows\system32\PnkBstrA.exe NO

Is PnkBstrB explicitly allowed?

C:\Windows\system32\PnkBstrB.exe NO

Checking if PnkBstrB is running STOPPED

Getting port for PnkBstrA OK (44301)

Opening socket for packet send OK

Sending version packet to PnkBstrA SENT

Receiving version from PnkBstrA OK

Received 6 bytes from 127.0.0.1:XXXXX

Response = 12625 (ms) Version = v1036

Getting PnkBstrB install instance OK

Sending start packet to PnkBstrA SENT

Waiting for packet from PnkBstrA OK

Received 3 bytes from 127.0.0.1:XXXXX

Response = 20297 (ms) PnkBstrB started.

Load SUCCESSFUL.

Watching for PnkBstrB instance change (3) CHANGED (4)

Getting port for PnkBstrB OK (45301)

Sending version packet to PnkBstrB SENT

Receiving version from PnkBstrB OK

Received 5 bytes from 127.0.0.1:XXXXX

Response = 0 (ms) Version = 2308

Checking PnkBstrK driver status NOT FOUND

Manually stopping PnkBstrB STOPPED

Removing test PnkBstrB file OK



----------------------------------

Tests finished.





If this doesn't seem like the issue, any other ideas I could try?

RTX 5080 core 2 ultra 275hx 32GB ram laptop