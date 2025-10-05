BF4 punkbuster issue

I keep getting kicked out of BF4 on this new laptop. Haven't played in a while and the few minutes I get in game are great. Any idea why I keep getting kicked out of the game by Punkbuster?
I found pbsvc in the BF4 folder and the test gave me the following. Does it look fine? I see "allowed? NO" and long response times, but it says it passed the test. I only have PnkBstrA running in task manager.
Starting PunkBuster Service Tests (v0.993) (10/05/25 16:13:52)
Checking OS
Windows NT 6.2 (build 9200) 64-bit
Checking PnkBstrA service status RUNNING
Checking PnkBstrA Version OK (1036)
Extracting "PnkBstrB.exe" to:
"C:\Users\DF-1\AppData\Roaming\PnkBstrB.exe"
OK
Checking firewall settings OFF
Is PnkBstrA explicitly allowed?
C:\Windows\system32\PnkBstrA.exe NO
Is PnkBstrB explicitly allowed?
C:\Windows\system32\PnkBstrB.exe NO
Checking if PnkBstrB is running STOPPED
Getting port for PnkBstrA OK (44301)
Opening socket for packet send OK
Sending version packet to PnkBstrA SENT
Receiving version from PnkBstrA OK
Received 6 bytes from 127.0.0.1:XXXXX
Response = 12625 (ms) Version = v1036
Getting PnkBstrB install instance OK
Sending start packet to PnkBstrA SENT
Waiting for packet from PnkBstrA OK
Received 3 bytes from 127.0.0.1:XXXXX
Response = 20297 (ms) PnkBstrB started.
Load SUCCESSFUL.
Watching for PnkBstrB instance change (3) CHANGED (4)
Getting port for PnkBstrB OK (45301)
Sending version packet to PnkBstrB SENT
Receiving version from PnkBstrB OK
Received 5 bytes from 127.0.0.1:XXXXX
Response = 0 (ms) Version = 2308
Checking PnkBstrK driver status NOT FOUND
Manually stopping PnkBstrB STOPPED
Removing test PnkBstrB file OK
----------------------------------
Tests finished.
If this doesn't seem like the issue, any other ideas I could try?
RTX 5080 core 2 ultra 275hx 32GB ram laptop
