Beyond Good and Evil 2 (confirmed)

Wow...it's not vaporware. Prealpha footage means I'm not hanging my hat but overall promising. Too bad it took so damned long.

My biggest concern is Ubisoft shoving this into their shitty open world format. I am playing Ass Creed Syndicate at the moment and the game is just so fucking tedious....I can't just play it, no I have to run all these repetitive filler errands to ensure the characters are properly leveled and kitted out. And then there's the repulsive microtransaction currency/crafting system which is so blatantly geared towards pressuring players to spending real world money, its baffling that there wasn't a bigger public backlash.