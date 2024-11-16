Beyond Astra | A real-time 4X sci-fi grand strategy game

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 18,769
I don't really play strategy games these days, but something about this one caught my eye. Figured I'd post it here in case anyone was interested in taking a look.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2669060/Beyond_Astra/
Beyond Astra is a strategy game that allows you to experience the future of space civilization. Grow your starting city into a multi-system empire, manage your economy, research, military, politics, and culture, and expand your civilization through conquest.
Each game begins on an unknown planet, full of potential for your civilization. As you advance technologically, your civilization becomes ready to explore the galaxy, discovering new planets, celestial bodies, and other life forms. The galaxy is full of adventures, surprises, and mysteries waiting to be discovered, pushing the boundaries of your civilization’s knowledge.
Gameplay footage:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZ_IBWGBfQA
There is a demo available on Steam.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2669060/Beyond_Astra/
Beyond Astra is a strategy game that allows you to experience the future of space civilization. Grow your starting city into a multi-system empire, manage your economy, research, military, politics, and culture, and expand your civilization through conquest.
- Simultaneous Planet Surface and Space Gameplay: Seamlessly navigate from the galaxy view to the surface of any planet without any loading screens.
- Customization: Tailor your species’ adaptability to climate, air composition, gravity, specific needs, and traits, while defining your civilization’s consciousness, political regime, government, names, leader, and visuals.
- City Building and Space Station Construction: Choose buildings to construct, produce what you need, and ensure the satisfaction of your population.
- Economy: Establish a thriving economy by managing logistics, budgets, taxes, privatizations, companies, and shares, while making strategic decisions on city composition, resource exploitation, and environmental considerations; build robust trade networks and acquire shares of enterprises from other civilizations.
- Military: Raise your terrestrial armies and space fleets to conquer planets, besiege cities, defend your territories on the ground and in space, adapt your strategies, and engage in epic battles to assert supremacy over other civilizations.
- Diplomacy: Meet other civilizations, use Influence to forge reliable alliances or face surprising enemies, engage in espionage, and form the principal alliance in the galaxy.
- Politics: Use your Influence to vote or block laws, support a party, and maintain the population’s trust—or face revolution.
- Science: Build laboratories and research new technologies in an extensive skill tree to enhance your civilization buildings, armies, and ships, explore and discover the mysteries of the universe.
- Culture: Promote your ideology (Idealist, Pragmatism, Subversive) and get bonuses for your civilization, achieve the construction of remarkable wonders and attract tourism and population from the entire galaxy.
- Religion: Create and tailor your state cult to the beliefs and practices of your citizens, spread it across the galaxy through temples and emissaries, bolster your faith gauge, and unlock powerful passive and active powers, enabling miraculous events.
- 7 Victory Conditions with Soft Power (Fight Without War): Economic, Military, Diplomatic, Scientific, Cultural, Religious, and Score-based.
- Iconic Pioneers: The game’s replayability and possibilities are expanded through the character you choose at the start of each game, each with unique bonuses and backstories that reveal different aspects of the game’s universe and its mysteries.
- 3 Unit Types: Armies on land, spaceships, and orbital units.
- 3 Skill Trees: Science (technologies), Culture (ideology), and Religion (powers).
- 50+ Resources: Used for building construction, unit creation, population satisfaction, and scientific research. Some resources are global, while others are local and must be transported between stocks.
- Ecology: Manage pollution and waste, gather resources wisely, and maintain high planetary life to ensure good habitability.
Each game begins on an unknown planet, full of potential for your civilization. As you advance technologically, your civilization becomes ready to explore the galaxy, discovering new planets, celestial bodies, and other life forms. The galaxy is full of adventures, surprises, and mysteries waiting to be discovered, pushing the boundaries of your civilization’s knowledge.
Gameplay footage:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZ_IBWGBfQA
There is a demo available on Steam.