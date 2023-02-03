Beyond All Reason

This is a LOT like my favorite RTS - Total Annihilation. It's the first RTS I remember that took elevation into consideration when using ballistic artillery (up higher - shoot further). You could also use the valleys between the hills to evade detection and hopefully block some shots by enemies on the other side of the hill. Huge build / order queues and hundreds of units with crazy stuff at the end like rapid-fire long range plasma artillery and giant spider robots. This feels a lot like the old TA gameplay with a fairly modern engine with modern QOL enhancements from later RTSes. I found through searching for Linux native games and it also has a Windows version. It's Free to Play without MTs and while still under development it plays great from I've seen so far. Single player consists of skirmishes agains the AI or Scenarios. I haven't tried multiplayer yet but it apparently works. Anyone that liked TA should appreciate this one.They just made a big graphics update and appears to be making good progress.