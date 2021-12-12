Beyerdynamic DT770 Pro 80 Ohm + Sound Card or DAC ?

I currently have
I only game on this computer, and I was wondering if I would get better sound & positioning with
https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Internal-Headphones-Discrete-Supports/dp/B08HYPH5T6
or
https://www.amazon.com/Fosi-Audio-H...-Audio-Headphone-Digital-Analog/dp/B07VDQQY95
What do you plug the DAC into ? (sound card or is a DAC seen as an audio card itself ?)
Beyerdynamic DT770 Pro 80 OhmSound BlasterX External USB G5
I only game on this computer, and I was wondering if I would get better sound & positioning with
https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Internal-Headphones-Discrete-Supports/dp/B08HYPH5T6
or
https://www.amazon.com/Fosi-Audio-H...-Audio-Headphone-Digital-Analog/dp/B07VDQQY95
What do you plug the DAC into ? (sound card or is a DAC seen as an audio card itself ?)