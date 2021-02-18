BEWARE: WD Red Pro in desktop Use - Replacement suggestions?

I did not think much of this but this is now the 7th WD Red Pro 4tb, 2tb and now 4th 8tb Western Digital Red Pro drive that has failed.When I first purchased these WD had 24x7 Red Pro support and for me that was the deciding factor in buying this drive as I use this for my storage backups. It is not in a raid array or synology Nas setup as I frankly didn't have the patience to set this up.The goal was max storage s I've manually just backed it up. Each time a drive has failed WD has replaced it. However, now that it has happened again, it is not worth the anxiety.Warning: if you use these drives I've had failure throughout all of these years but this many failures... Contrary what the 'internet' will tell you, don't use these in non raid / Nas otherwise you will definitely run the risk of failure.With that being said I'd love to replace and set up a raid mirror array where one drive is backing up the other and weaning off of all of my 4 8tb Red Pro drives.Any drives you all recommend that may be faster, more reliable with as good of a warranty?I read somewhere (may be stating this wrong fyi), that the issue with the red pro is that in windows the NAS drive is not able to fix its own errors when a bad sector is hit. Meanwhile in a non Red pro drive when a bad sector it gets re written and 'heals' itself.Love any input please! Lots of love.