Beware of WD Red / Red Pro Hard drives if not using Raid / NAS

So I have noticed a trent with Western Digital Red / Red Pro hard drives. They fail if you are not using NAS / RAid. I am now batting 1000 on my drives failing every 2 1/2 years. My main usage is not that heavy. I use them mainly as data storage for movies, files, games, pictures. I was under the impression that they would be the best backup drive. I had intended to use them as a backup but I find it quite odd that I now have had 3 3TB drives fail in 2 1/2 years. Then I was upgraded to WD Red 4TB and 1 1/2 years in I have 1 drive giving me SMart failures and that makes me apprehensive about the other 2. I am getting them RMA'd but I would beware with WD Tech support. It has taken me a full month since I was told that even though these were RMA'd less than 1 year ago they were out of warranty which meant I needed to provide original receipts, and other documentation which they already had. I am not trying to give negative feedback and its possible that this is just a pure lemon as WD has been my go to hard drive company since 1999, however its quite odd that I am having such a high failure rate in a system that is fairly stable. What are your guys thoughts? I have seen a higher failure rate from simple google searches, but was I doing something wrong with the drives? Should I have set them up differently? I would have loved to have been able to take care of the NAS features but I didnt have the time to set it up and learn how to do it on my system. Any comments and feedback are appreciated since I would love to get everyones opinion. Cheers!