Beware of Exploding Gigabyte PSU's being Dumped by Newegg in Forced Bundles

So,Apparently many of the forced GPU bundles from Newegg come with one of two Gigabyte power supplies, and they are not just bad but are spectacularly so, with 50% failure rates and many exploding and taking hardware with them.And the original Gamers Nexus Video below:I felt wrong for linking Kotaku on a GN story, but at least they had a good written summary. Who has time for a 30 minute YouTube video?