Beware of EVGA GPU's selling for "good prices"

https://forums.evga.com/Notice-of-Stolen-EVGA-GeForce-RTX-30Series-Graphics-Cards-m3490851.aspx

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021, a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-Series Graphics Cards was stolen from a truck en route from San Francisco to our Southern California distribution center.

These graphics cards are in high demand and each has an estimated retail value starting at $329.99 up to $1959.99 MSRP.


PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that under state and Federal law:
  • It is a criminal and civil offense to “buy or receive” property that has been stolen. Cal. Penal Code section 496(a).
  • It is also a criminal and civil offense to “conceal, sell, withhold, or aid in concealing selling or withholding” any such property.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER notice that:
  • If you are able to successfully register your product and see it under My Products, then your product is NOT affected by this notice.
  • EVGA will NOT REGISTER or HONOR ANY WARRANTY or UPGRADE claims on these products.

If you have or receive any information relating to these products, please share that with us at stopRTX30theft@evga.com.

We appreciate your attention to this issue.

Thank you,
EVGA Management

I would insist on a valid receipt from this point forward.
 
Im sure they were sold long before they were stolen. They may track them down in 5 years after they've been mined to death 😂
 
MavericK said:
Can they give a serial number range or something? How is anyone supposed to know if you are buying one of these cards?
Just have to stick with legit retailers now. Buying an evga gpu off of ebay/craigslist/etc now should b considered an as is purchase, with no warranty or support from day 1.
 
MavericK said:
Can they give a serial number range or something? How is anyone supposed to know if you are buying one of these cards?
After you've given the thief's patsy your money and go to try registering it with EVGA, it will return: "ERROR: YOU'RE SCREWED"
 
