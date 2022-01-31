Beware Asus Z690 1003 Bios!

I installed it this morning and have practically been left with a non-functioning computer under my old settings. I had to loosen timings and drop the command rate to 2T or else the computer wouldn't boot. Definitely no extra stability like they claim.



ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4 BIOS 1003

01. Improve system performance and Window 11 OS stability.

02. Update USB PD FW to 1.0F.

03. Update Intel ME FW to 16.0.15.1620 V3

04. Add Thunderbolt FW update method for onboard Thunderbolt models and ThunderboltEX 4 Card support models

05. Update Intel microcode.

06. Improve DRAM compatibility

07. Change PCIe speed hotkey item from F9 to F6.



Also, AVX512 was not removed from this BIOS as was speculated.