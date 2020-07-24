Beware, AMD: Chinese developer unveils new 64-core CPU for 8-processor servers

"Phytium’s Tengyun S2500 is without a doubt a tightly-packed chip, yet the developer does not disclose its transistor count. Meanwhile, the CPU consumes around 150W, up from 90W in case of the FT-2000+/64. Meanwhile, just like its predecessor, the Tengyun S2500 is produced using TSMC’s 16nm FinFET technology.


The new iteration of Phytium’s FTC660 microarchitecture as well as addition of L3 cache are expected to improve performance of the Tengyun S2500 compared to its predecessor, the FT-2000+/64, quite significantly, but the manufacturer yet has to present actual benchmark scores. In any case, up to an 8-way symmetric multiprocessor (SMP) capability support will open the new processor several lucrative markets.


Phytium is currently sampling the Tengyun S2500 CPU with partners that are developing servers on its base. The company plans to start mass production of the Tengyun S2500 in the fourth quarter of this year, so expect servers with this CPU inside to arrive in late 2020 or sometime in 2021."

https://www.techradar.com/news/bewa...veils-new-64-core-cpu-for-8-processor-servers
 
