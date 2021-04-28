Better Budget Gaming Laptop then new 2021 Acer Nitro 5 with Ryzen 5

Going to buy my wife her own computer and a laptop would be best for her. She mainly plays WoW, and will be playing the up-coming D2 remake. WoW is more CPU bound and the 4600H looks to be a great option. GTX 1650, 1080P screen, decent cooling. Looking to stay in the 850$ range. Wish List



Ryzen 4XXXH or Core i5 9th gen or higher

16GB Ram

1-2 SSD slots(256 min)

14-15.4inch screen

decent build quality

GTX 1650 min prefer a 1660ti or better

Normal size and weight(no need for super slim or super light weight)