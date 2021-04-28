Better Budget Gaming Laptop then new 2021 Acer Nitro 5 with Ryzen 5

Vengance_01
Going to buy my wife her own computer and a laptop would be best for her. She mainly plays WoW, and will be playing the up-coming D2 remake. WoW is more CPU bound and the 4600H looks to be a great option. GTX 1650, 1080P screen, decent cooling. Looking to stay in the 850$ range. Wish List
Ryzen 4XXXH or Core i5 9th gen or higher
16GB Ram
1-2 SSD slots(256 min)
14-15.4inch screen
decent build quality
GTX 1650 min prefer a 1660ti or better
Normal size and weight(no need for super slim or super light weight)
