better and brighter monitor than SW321C

Hi. I have a SW321C monitor that it's been praised in several reviews as an excellent monitor for photography, video editing et al. I have it but it's nothing impressive and I could even say the image quality is dull. At least when I compare it to a monitor like the XDR Pro display that I saw at the Apple Store or the NEC PA311D I saw at the BHPHOTO store in NYC.



The PA311D is no longer available and since I'm a WINDOWS user, I don't want to deal to all the issues of using the XDR with a Windows PC.



Can you recommend a better monitor than this SW321C? By better, I mean brighter images, semi glossy or glossy, really HDR capabilities and such. I know there are brighter monitors than the SW321C, but I also need them to be color accurate.



Is the PG32UQX monitor the endgame best of all monitors in the 32" size list of monitors? I don't mind the price, but would be disappointed if there was something better or if the monitor is going to be replaced soon...



Thank you very much!