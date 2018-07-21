Bethesda: The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield Are “Gonna Take a While”

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,000
While Bethesda is doubling down on their single-player pledge with a proper Elder Scrolls sequel and brand-new IP Starfield, these titles are apparently nowhere near release: director Todd Howard mentioned to The Guardian that “everyone should be very patient. It’s gonna take a while for what we have in mind to come out.” He also suggested there would be no more outsourcing of Fallout games, a la New Vegas.
In 2010, Bethesda plugged the long gap between its own Fallout games by letting another developer, Obsidian, give the series a spin. The result was Fallout: New Vegas, a game that used Bethesda’s technology but had a different style of writing and characterization, filling in more shades of grey in the game’s moral choices. “I wouldn’t say never,” he says. “[But] now that our company is so big, it’s always better to keep stuff internal ... it becomes less likely, but I could never say never. I thought the Obsidian guys did a fabulous job.”
In 2010, Bethesda plugged the long gap between its own Fallout games by letting another developer, Obsidian, give the series a spin. The result was Fallout: New Vegas, a game that used Bethesda’s technology but had a different style of writing and characterization, filling in more shades of grey in the game’s moral choices. “I wouldn’t say never,” he says. “[But] now that our company is so big, it’s always better to keep stuff internal ... it becomes less likely, but I could never say never. I thought the Obsidian guys did a fabulous job.”