Bethesda: The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield Are “Gonna Take a While”

While Bethesda is doubling down on their single-player pledge with a proper Elder Scrolls sequel and brand-new IP Starfield, these titles are apparently nowhere near release: director Todd Howard mentioned to The Guardian that “everyone should be very patient. It’s gonna take a while for what we have in mind to come out.” He also suggested there would be no more outsourcing of Fallout games, a la New Vegas.

In 2010, Bethesda plugged the long gap between its own Fallout games by letting another developer, Obsidian, give the series a spin. The result was Fallout: New Vegas, a game that used Bethesda’s technology but had a different style of writing and characterization, filling in more shades of grey in the game’s moral choices. “I wouldn’t say never,” he says. “[But] now that our company is so big, it’s always better to keep stuff internal ... it becomes less likely, but I could never say never. I thought the Obsidian guys did a fabulous job.”
 
probably 2020 till Starfield and 2021 till ES6...they never should have announced it at E3...way too early...
I have a feeling they were kind of forced too. Starfield has been a rumor for a year or two now and frankly I think they needed to address that once and for all. They never denied it but never confirmed it...just said nothing.

In regards to Elder Scrolls, we knew it was under development, but never officially confirmed. Everyone keeps asking them about ES6...well now its official...its under development...officially...stop asking us.
 
God forbid they do something better than us again, I mean it does makes us look bad. - That's how I read that statement.
 
I just watched the first trailer that was released for StarField. Nice planet, very nice satellite - so .... what's the game about because all the trailer showed was a nice planet and a very nice satellite

Very good though, to hear they are focusing on single player. IF game makers go to streaming multi-player only games IMO they will fail. I bought BattleField 1. Nice game but single player game length was very short and few to be found. I bought Arma III, nice battle sim but after a few short single player levels it wanted me to buy more levels ... no thanks. Fortunately I bought it on sale for about $10 so not a loss I'd lose sleep over.

If EA has any sense left in their head they'll focus intently on a Mass Effect sequel to Andromeda but make it look and play much more like the original release (which, BTW, I've been playing regularly for the past 10 years now, as well as ME 2 and thanks EA for making the scope reticle transparent on the outside)

Waiting for Metro Exodus now as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and that's about it really
 
why not take a cut in profits and hire more hands-on people? 5+ years for a game release, heck Hollywood writes and then released major movies in 1-3 years
Movies are far easier to create than games these days...
 
Loved Fallout 4, but next to Witcher 3(and now likely Cyberpunk), it was clear the tech desperately needs a reboot. I'm ok waiting.
 
New Vegas was way better than Fallout 3
I hear this a lot. When F3 came out I played it, got maybe halfway through, then shelved it. When NV came out I played it nonstop for days until I more or less did everything after 100 hours. Then I went back to Fallout 3 with patches and some basic mods and...I liked it more. I call it Assassin's Creed syndrome - I loved AC2 and games in that style but, after a while, that shit gets old. You had so many games use the open world style or the counter-combat system it just...eh. Going back to a more linear experience is often refreshing.

Maybe I'm just getting older. Maybe I have less time for games. Maybe Fallout 3 has a 90.85% rating on PC while New Vegas is 83.65%. Hmm, maybe I'm not the one who is different after all.
 
I know next to knowing was revealed about "Starfield". But is it going to be a space ship based game, or just Fallout / Elder Scrolls in space with some vehicle sections?
 
New Vegas was way better than Fallout 3
Eh. I could never get into New Vegas the way I did 3. The world never felt as fun to explore as the Capital Wasteland. New Vegas itself was great, but outside of that settlement the world never really held me. With 3 I rarely felt like the game was trying to direct me to constantly engage with the main plot, but with how NV's plot is structured I found that game felt more like it was trying to direct the player into seeing everything instead of allowing the player to find a lot of the cool stuff on their own. That's a trap Fallout 4 fell into as well.
 
I know next to knowing was revealed about "Starfield". But is it going to be a space ship based game, or just Fallout / Elder Scrolls in space with some vehicle sections?
We know it's called Starfield and it's a single player open-world game.

That's it.
 
FONV had more potential and great out of box survival mode but exploration was as mentioned more linear and directed. This was reflected in the invisible walls they use to force you one way. I like to exploit geographic advantage in fallout, so having to no clip to get somewhere I could walk in fo3 was really frustrating. It was like the early no man's sky launch versions, wide as a universe, shallow as a puddle.
 
I think part of this is that they know the game market will be saturated from this fall to early spring 2019. If they wait till closer to 2020 they'd be better positioned for sales, plus by then some new GPU's will likely be out along with the next gen consoles.
 
They should definitely take their time, get Kirkbride a good supply of the good drugs, and do it right.
 
FONV had more potential and great out of box survival mode but exploration was as mentioned more linear and directed. This was reflected in the invisible walls they use to force you one way
Maybe slightly more linear but the difference was negligible. Sure you could choose to go south but yeah, the deathclaws would eat you, and that was part of the charm. No kiddy gloves. Yeah there were a few invisible walls, but it was possible to go off the beaten path, just harder in terms of difficulty. And once you were at a decent level, it was just a normal open world sandbox.
 
if you dont have date for a game to come out in the next 10 months THEN DONT EVEN SHOW IT FFS
 
I hear this a lot. When F3 came out I played it, got maybe halfway through, then shelved it. When NV came out I played it nonstop for days until I more or less did everything after 100 hours. Then I went back to Fallout 3 with patches and some basic mods and...I liked it more. I call it Assassin's Creed syndrome - I loved AC2 and games in that style but, after a while, that shit gets old. You had so many games use the open world style or the counter-combat system it just...eh. Going back to a more linear experience is often refreshing.

Maybe I'm just getting older. Maybe I have less time for games. Maybe Fallout 3 has a 90.85% rating on PC while New Vegas is 83.65%. Hmm, maybe I'm not the one who is different after all.
Same here. I think NV is a better game, better RPG, better writing, and better questing but no one there really needs me. But the Capitalwastelanders? Now there's someone that needs a hero.
Have you tried the TTW mod? It adds F3 as a mod to NV, play both areas at the same time.
 
probably 2020 till Starfield and 2021 till ES6...they never should have announced it at E3...way too early...
yeah.. im a bit tired of companies announcing games.. or movies.. WAY before they are even remotely ready.
 
