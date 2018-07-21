Bethesda: The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield Are “Gonna Take a While”

I just watched the first trailer that was released for StarField. Nice planet, very nice satellite - so .... what's the game about because all the trailer showed was a nice planet and a very nice satellite



Very good though, to hear they are focusing on single player. IF game makers go to streaming multi-player only games IMO they will fail. I bought BattleField 1. Nice game but single player game length was very short and few to be found. I bought Arma III, nice battle sim but after a few short single player levels it wanted me to buy more levels ... no thanks. Fortunately I bought it on sale for about $10 so not a loss I'd lose sleep over.



If EA has any sense left in their head they'll focus intently on a Mass Effect sequel to Andromeda but make it look and play much more like the original release (which, BTW, I've been playing regularly for the past 10 years now, as well as ME 2 and thanks EA for making the scope reticle transparent on the outside)



Waiting for Metro Exodus now as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and that's about it really