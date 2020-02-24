Bethesda Removes Games from GeForce NOW Game Streaming Service

erek

erek

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,401
Wolfenstein remains!

"To add to the pain, Bethesda Softworks, a maker of many popular titles such as the DOOM, Fallout, Wolfenstein, and The Elder Scrolls series, has decided to pull a big part of its game library from the NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming service. In another surprising turn of events, a part of NVIDIA staff announced that Bethesda Softworks will pull most of its games form the GeForce NOW platform, excluding Wolfenstein Youngblood, which will remain playable to give users a chance to experience it with "RTX on". We do not know why big publishers are pulling their game libraries form this platform, so we have to wait for more information in the future."

www.techpowerup.com

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game-streaming service had been hit or miss lately depending on how you look at its current situation, given the fact that Activision-Blizzard removed its game catalog from the GeForce NOW service and the fact that CD Projekt RED announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be present...
M76

M76

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,282
Why? Obviously everyone wants to start their own streaming service, which will lead to market fragmentation and the blissful end to this nightmare.
They didn't pull youngblood because nobody wants to play that anyway. They should've left Fallout 76 too.
 
