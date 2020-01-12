Bethesda is inviting players to test the delayed Fallout 76 Wastelanders update

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 12, 2020

    erek

    I own Fallout 76, played it for less than 30 minutes maybe. Horrible:

    "Fallout 76, the first multiplayer title in the Fallout series, released last year to very critical reviews. User reviews were just as brutal, with players flocking to Metacritic to review-bomb the game. Many players complaining about the lack of NPC interaction in the game

    The free Wastelanders update is intended to fix this issue by introducing human NPCs to the game, alongside full dialogue trees, and missions. Bethesda is calling it “one of the largest expansions we’ve ever done.”"

    https://www.vg247.com/2020/01/12/bethesda-fallout-76-wastelanders/
     
    Snappshoota

    Soooooo, Who wants to bite the bullet and re download this, and let us know if its worth it? :ROFLMAO:
     
