Bethesda is embroiled in a new potentially billion-dollar lawsuit which could delay Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax

The more that the law, or any sector, is confined to just those practising it, the more it succumbs to club mentality and becomes a sub-environment in which the participants develop and start conforming to scene conventions that they created themselves but which aren't actually official, legal, and authoritative - but they might speak as if they are and try to intimidate others with them and impose them on others. They also might come to believe their conventions are actual legal reality - and this is a widespread issue within the software industry.



Currently, publishers, and I think many industry lawyers, still feel very empowered and puffed-up by a sense that they have some exclusive access and are the club rules / that being in the club means that the rules are as they have been taught to interpret them or as they prefer to tell others they are. And that's something to keep in mind when listening to what they have to say.