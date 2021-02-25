Bethesda is embroiled in a new potentially billion-dollar lawsuit which could delay Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax

Delicieuxz
Bethesda faces broad class-action lawsuit over Fallout 4 DLC as Microsoft takeover looms
A clarification there: Robert Altman was ZeniMax' co-founder, not sole founder. And he was basically a scumbag who stole the company from Bethesda's founder, Christopher Weaver. And his litigious and greedy nature while running ZeniMax / Bethesda is detailed here.
Continuing with another excerpt from the article:
So, Bethesda initially promised that purchasers of the Fallout 4 season pass would get all DLC for the game for free. Then they betrayed that promise and made Fallout 4 season-pass purchasers have to pay more for a huge amount of Fallout 4's DLC.
Coincidentally, Bethesda did the same thing regarding Fallout '76, before switching Fallout '76's DLC to requiring micro-transactions at insane prices from Bethesda's paid-mods store. Could there be another lawsuit ready to go there? I don't recall whether Bethesda switched to the paid-mods MTX model for Fallout '76 before or after it launched. If was before, then they might be able to say they legitimately changed people's expectations ahead of their purchasing of the game. But if it was after, then it would likely be in the same boat as Fallout 4's paid-mods bait-and-switch and would be a good opening for another lawsuit against Bethesda.
Those are my most direct thoughts on the news article and the Bethesda-corruption it is about.
But I want to bring attention to the part of the article which says, "attorneys in the class-action say that they are shocked at some of the legal mistakes that Bethesda has made in the case involving the downloadable content (DLC) for Fallout 4".
I've expressed and emphasized in previous posts on various forums, and some on this one, that the software industry has essentially created an imaginary legal regime where they claim all kinds of powers which they don't actually legally have, and that what software publishers claim regarding your and their rights, most of all in their EULAs, is typically ignorable because they just make it up and rely on the power of intimidation through a false appearance of authority to cultivate the perceptions and behaviours they wish to have from their customers.
I've explained the phenomena of the mostly-fake legal regime software publishers (and many developers) have bought into like this:
And, deservedly, they keep receiving severe smack-downs by courts around the world.
The legal team bringing this new class-action lawsuit against Bethesda say Bethesda's legal practices have been shocking in their flagrant non-legality. But there are equally 'shocking' practices to be found all over the gaming industry, which has built and conducted itself upon what I think is a legal house of cards. And they did it simply because they followed a monkey-see / monkey-do approach to earlier publisher, who themselves were rarely challenged on anything they did, no matter how unlawful and abusive it was.
Consequently, I think that the realm of software publisher pseudo-legal dogmas is ripe for the plundering. They've avoided lawsuits just because they haven't been examined by more skillful lawyers in other legal sectors who understand the law as it's meant and applied everywhere else better than the software industry has imagined and pretended it to be.
Additionally, even if a software industry knows that the law isn't what they're claiming it to be in EULAs or similar, the fact that their job is a hired advocate for their publisher employer means it's very likely to probably that they won't tell you the truth anyway, because that would be contrary to what their job is to do. A lawyer is not a legal truth-teller, but is an advocate for hire - which often means that they're a liar for hire, lying for the benefit of their employer.
And here's some research about that: UMass researcher finds most people lie in everyday conversation
Starting from the unfortunate perspective that most people are liars, then look at where the biggest and worst liars are concentrated in society: The Top 10 Jobs That Attract Psychopaths
The profession with the highest concentration of psychopaths (having no compunction about lying, especially when it profits oneself, to lie being a key trait of a psychopath) is that of a CEO. And the second most-populated-by-psychopaths profession is that of a Lawyer. So, in software industry pseudo-legal-speak, there are layers of maximum-intensity ruthless willingness to lie and deceive to get a desired outcome that benefits the publisher. And in ZeniMax / Bethesda's case, their CEO was a lawyer from the dirtiest pool of dirty-politics lawyers, and one which exemplified the greedy and selfish tendencies that give CEOs, lawyers, and big publishers their deservedly-bad reputations.
Media Personality and Journalist are also among the top 10 professions most-populated by psychopaths (AKA pathological and unrepentant liars) - I want to point that out while on the topic of who not to trust.
The lesson here is, from my perspective, don't just accept what a software industry lawyer claims the law is (maybe consider suing their employer, instead). They're usually either clueless themselves and spouting a nonsensical dogma and industry-bubble convention that doesn't actually register as real in the law and courts, or they're deliberately lying to protect their employers, their industry, their professional reputations, and their personal profits from their profession. A lawyer who makes a lot of money by writing EULAs isn't going to easily concede that what they're doing and have been doing is playing pretend with themselves and their employers - doing so would hurt their pride and their wallets when they stop being hired to write EULAs which are legally completely meaningless and irrelevant regarding software which you've purchased.
