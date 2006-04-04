Bethesda Charging $2.50 For Horse Armor?

carlbme said: I think it's pure crap. First off we have to pay $10 more for the game compared to PC, then they do this crap? No thanks. Click to expand...

I used to think that way too, until I realized that a console only costs $400, while a decent gaming PC can easily cost $2,000 or more. At $10 more per game for console titles, you'd need to buy 160 games before you even broke even with the cost of a gaming PC with *no* games. Or another way to look at it, you could buy a console and 26 $60 games and still not spend as much as you would on a gaming PC alone.Yeah, I know a gaming PC has far more functionality than a console, but the same would also be true for a far less expensive non-gaming machine. If games are your focus, then even at $10 more per title, consoles are still a better deal.Not to mention that when I popped COD2 into my Xbox360, it simply worked and I was playing within a minute or two. When I did the same on my PC, I first checked to ensure all my drivers were up-to-date, then I had to wait for the install, feeding 6 different CDs into my machine in the process, then when it did start, I spent about 30 minutes tweaking things like screen resolution, AA, and other graphics features so that I was getting the right balance between eye-candy and performance on my particular machine.Owning and playing the same game on both platfoms was really an epiphany for me. It was at that moment that "I got it". If you'd rather spend your time and money on playing great games, consoles are the way to go. If you love benchmarking, tweaking, and calculating heat dissipation from your dual overclocked and water-cooled GeForce10000 video cards, then gaming PCs are the way to go.oh, and BTW, thanks for pointing out that Microsoft is simply acting as a conduit for Bethesda to sell their content. Some people just seem to have a knee-jerk "conspiracy theory" reaction to anything Microsoft does, so I'm glad to see folks here with enough common sense to realize that Microsoft couldn't simply sell another company's content on their own. The decision to sell it, and the price that it sells for, are decisions that Bethesda made. Microsoft is simply making it possible through the Xbox Live Marketplace.