HardOCP News
[H] News
- Joined
- Dec 31, 1969
- Messages
- 0
From the front page:
So the interweb controversy of the day is Bethesda charging $2.50 for horse armor in the Xbox Live Marketplace. Not surprising, everyone that just ran out and plopped down $59.99 for Oblivion is not happy that the first real downloadable content for the game is horse armor for $2.50, which is half the price of some full games on Xbox Live. Does this seem odd to anyone else or is it just me?
Your thoughts?
So the interweb controversy of the day is Bethesda charging $2.50 for horse armor in the Xbox Live Marketplace. Not surprising, everyone that just ran out and plopped down $59.99 for Oblivion is not happy that the first real downloadable content for the game is horse armor for $2.50, which is half the price of some full games on Xbox Live. Does this seem odd to anyone else or is it just me?
Your thoughts?