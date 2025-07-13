Beta Decay - An incredibly ambitious, retro-futuristic Sci-Fi shooter

atarumoroboshi18
This looks like an unbelievably unique sort of game. It's got PS1/Voxel graphics in a crazy, grimy sci-fi setting filled with shooting, mechs, space-craft, and seems to be a mish-mash of games like STALKER, Escape from Tarkov, etc. No clue or concept of when(or if) it will be released, but this game looks insanely good already.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_hModaWaAg
