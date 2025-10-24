BestBuy - LG UltraGear (45GS96QB-B) 45" Curved 1440p WQHD 0.03ms 240hz OLED display - $342!! (SOLD OUT)

(SOLD OUT ... it's discontinued and may not come back in stock... leaving open for but might delete this as it's kinda click baity now.. if they get more it's a great deal tho)This is a pretty nice deal... This thing was $1699 not too long ago.. I bought an open box back in February..Clearance $341.99Save $1,358Comp. Value: $1,699.99The big complaint about this is the low pixel density (around 84ppi). While working in windows text clarity can be an issue...but I finally got mine pretty good and don't really notice it any more.... I am gaming 90% of the time and it does look gorgeous in game and the 0.03ms GtG 240hz is very nice. I feel like I'm spoiled for that speed now. It's the best display I have ever owned for gaming even at the lower pixel density..At any rate this is a VERY nice deal.. I am tempted to get another one just to stash at this price wow.