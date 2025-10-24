  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
BestBuy - LG UltraGear (45GS96QB-B) 45" Curved 1440p WQHD 0.03ms 240hz OLED display - $342!! (SOLD OUT)

revenant

revenant

(SOLD OUT ... it's discontinued and may not come back in stock... leaving open for but might delete this as it's kinda click baity now.. if they get more it's a great deal tho)

This is a pretty nice deal... This thing was $1699 not too long ago.. I bought an open box back in February..

https://www.bestbuy.com/product/lg-...e-gaming-monitor-with-hdr400-black/JJ8VPZHCG2

Clearance $341.99
Save $1,358
Comp. Value: $1,699.99

The big complaint about this is the low pixel density (around 84ppi). While working in windows text clarity can be an issue...but I finally got mine pretty good and don't really notice it any more.... I am gaming 90% of the time and it does look gorgeous in game and the 0.03ms GtG 240hz is very nice. I feel like I'm spoiled for that speed now. It's the best display I have ever owned for gaming even at the lower pixel density..

At any rate this is a VERY nice deal.. I am tempted to get another one just to stash at this price wow.
 
Last edited:
sold out :(
 
Jedi said:
sold out :(
holy crap.. my local one had one in stock but blammo.. gone now. oh well.. that was a good deal.. I'll update the OP.. it might not ever come back in stock.. Was thinking should just delete this but will leave it on the chance it does come back.
 
Insane..I paid 1k for it almost a year ago when my AW3418DW died. Outside of the low PPI for text on the desktop, I absolutely love it. In game it doesn't seem low res at all.
 
