BestBuy - LG UltraGear (45GS96QB-B) 45" Curved 1440p WQHD 0.03ms 240hz OLED display - $342!! (DEAD)

(SOLD OUT ... it's discontinued and may not come back in stock... leaving open for but might delete this as it's kinda click baity now.. if they get more it's a great deal tho)
BB says This item is no longer available in new condition. See similar items below... and no other options. it's dead.
This is a pretty nice deal... This thing was $1699 not too long ago.. I bought an open box back in February..
https://www.bestbuy.com/product/lg-...e-gaming-monitor-with-hdr400-black/JJ8VPZHCG2
Clearance $341.99
Save $1,358
Comp. Value: $1,699.99
The big complaint about this is the low pixel density (around 84ppi). While working in windows text clarity can be an issue...but I finally got mine pretty good and don't really notice it any more.... I am gaming 90% of the time and it does look gorgeous in game and the 0.03ms GtG 240hz is very nice. I feel like I'm spoiled for that speed now. It's the best display I have ever owned for gaming even at the lower pixel density..
At any rate this is a VERY nice deal.. I am tempted to get another one just to stash at this price wow.
