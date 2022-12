I'm looking at the Aorus Z790 Master. Anything better for the price? Pci e 5 m.2 slot splits GPU slot to 8 when you populate it so it's really still just a pcie 4 m.2 slot the GPU slot is pcie 5 though. Has some nice touches to it. Anything better or slim Pickens? Not many Z790 boards out in the wild? What are you guys rocking? I want RGB on the board itself.