Best x570 boards for memory clocking?

This is a somewhat broad question I guess but I'm shopping for an x570 motherboard (for eventual 5900x when I can find one) and I'm struggling to understand how I can judge a board based on its ability to clock 4 sticks of ram to high speeds.



let's say I want to buy 4x16GB that is XMP rated to be something like 3600 C16 (or potentially higher for the sake of this discussion) - how can I inspect motherboard specs to know I'm making the right purchase?



What made me think of this is I looked at some reviews of the launching Dark Hero board from Asus which is a very expensive top-end board and some of the cons were that its memory overclocking capability was weak and it struggled to hit 3600 C14 - if that board can't reach those speeds then which can?