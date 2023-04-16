Best way to transfer Windows 10 to a SSD ?

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,360
Bought a Lenovo M600 Tiny from eBay and it came with Windows 10 pro loaded on a 500GB spinner. I want to transfer by doing a fresh install to a SDD and have a couple of questions.

1. How do I tell if the license is embedded in the BIOS and if it is can I just do a fresh install and not have to worry about activation?

2. If the above isn't true then can I do a fresh install and use the current license key? Will it activate? Nothing will change except the SSD.

TIA
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
45,240
Deadjasper said:
Bought a Lenovo M600 Tiny from eBay and it came with Windows 10 pro loaded on a 500GB spinner. I want to transfer by doing a fresh install to a SDD and have a couple of questions.

1. How do I tell if the license is embedded in the BIOS and if it is can I just do a fresh install and not have to worry about activation?

2. If the above isn't true then can I do a fresh install and use the current license key? Will it activate? Nothing will change except the SSD.

TIA
Click to expand...
it will be in the uefi, thats why theres no sticker on the case
yes, yes.

use the free software the brand provides or grab a copy of aomei backupper free and clone it. after cloning, remove the old one before booting up. you may need to use another system if that one doesnt have enough sata port/correct connectors. oem sff systems are/can be goofy with that those. nm, you just want a fresh install. just install the drive and install windows, it should pick it up automatically.
 
D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,360
pendragon1 said:
it will be in the uefi, thats why theres no sticker on the case
yes, yes.

use the free software the brand provides or grab a copy of aomei backupper free and clone it. after cloning, remove the old one before booting up. you may need to use another system if that one doesnt have enough sata port/correct connectors. oem sff systems are/can be goofy with that those. nm, you just want a fresh install. just install the drive and install windows, it should pick it up automatically.
Click to expand...

Thank you sir.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top