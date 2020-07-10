Best Way to Test an HDR 1000 monitor?

cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,631
So my new LG monitor is HDR 400, and I love it, but I'm interested in at least seeing what HDR 1000 looks like in gaming.

What would be the best way to test out a set to see if I'm missing anything?

I usually don't like using store return policy as a rental program, but what options do I have?

Anyone try showing up at Best Buy with a PS4 or something and hooking it up?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top