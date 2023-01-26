Best Way To Swap Comcast Modem To Your Own

Changing the modem to my own by calling in will remove my promotional pricing and put in a 1.2TB cap since their device is 'unlimited'.

Changing the modem to my own by their mf app (I hate apps) will not change my promotional pricing, but put in a 1.2TB cap since their device is 'unlimited'.

Changing the modem by their walled garden when I plug in my modem will not change my promotional pricing, but put in a 1.2TB cap since their device is 'unlimited'.

Comcast support has went from being one of the better ones of the 5 isps I manage to being at the bottom of the list since they don't even want to connect to you a person.And when you get through to a person, they have to transfer you 3x times to get the answer leaving you wonder if they even know wtf they're talking about.So I come here because there's probably more knowledge here on Comcast's systems than with any of their support teams.Here's the setup and what I want to do. I have a comcast xfi modem/router device in bridge mode so it's a straight modem like the modem I was using at our old place. When we moved, it made more sense to set up a second account as we had both places at the same time during the move. The service is the same tier/type. Once the move was done, I disconnected the old service where I had my own modem and not theirs. Now that it's been a few months and we're in the new place without any wiring issues, I want to swap the xfi equipment for my own and return theirs. Sounds like it should be as simple as calling them with my cable mac and let them put mine in and take theirs out, but there's a bunch of little things they told me today that may or may not be lies--that's where your experience helps.The service at the new place came with a 24mo discount. It took it since I was paying more at the old place for the same speed. This new service also came with the xfi modem/router which I stuck in bridge mode to use as a straight modem with our old setup. What they told me today was the following:Basically I want to swap back to my modem so they can't F with me about it later, but don't want to get F'd in the process, especially if they play some sort of 'unsupported modem' crap and I have to swap back to their modem, which support told me can't be done because the promotion would no longer be valid.My question is what of this information is actually true or false? Love to hear some experiences.