I have a Jonsbo A4 both sides vissible glass panel mini ITX case



Oh boy the number I have done on it from drilling holes for new placement of power supply

as needed to run AIO up to radiator without too much bend in it

i shortened all cables with customs exact length cables

i got fan connectors to repin fan power cables shorten them





Even used black nail polish to cover certain annoying leds I didn’t want showing

And very much more modifications



BUT



I have 4 argb fans in this case to a controller and 2 argb light bars

But only thing left for a perfect system were ever cable as all are visible in 2 sided glass panel case

Is shorten the argb cables to exact lenghts



I have a few ways I might try but not want to make a mistake on this

Thought about buying a 5 to 1 argb adapter to just use the ends cut off to each cable I wanted to shorten



Well please can someone tell me the best way to shorten argb cables?

Rather than i try to reinvent the wheel many times over



Thanking you in advance