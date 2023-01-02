epheles088
I have a Jonsbo A4 both sides vissible glass panel mini ITX case
Oh boy the number I have done on it from drilling holes for new placement of power supply
as needed to run AIO up to radiator without too much bend in it
i shortened all cables with customs exact length cables
i got fan connectors to repin fan power cables shorten them
Even used black nail polish to cover certain annoying leds I didn’t want showing
And very much more modifications
BUT
I have 4 argb fans in this case to a controller and 2 argb light bars
But only thing left for a perfect system were ever cable as all are visible in 2 sided glass panel case
Is shorten the argb cables to exact lenghts
I have a few ways I might try but not want to make a mistake on this
Thought about buying a 5 to 1 argb adapter to just use the ends cut off to each cable I wanted to shorten
Well please can someone tell me the best way to shorten argb cables?
Rather than i try to reinvent the wheel many times over
Thanking you in advance
