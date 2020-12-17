Best way to set up gaming PC

What's the best/fastest way to setup a gaming PC with 2 harddrives?



Windows/Programs on main harddrive and then games on second?



I've read a few different things about which way to go for the best/fastest way to do things. But I have a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro and I need a secondary now. I was thinking about grabbing another 1TB Samsung 980 Pro and moving all my games to that drive.