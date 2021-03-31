Best way to route ... HW vs SW

I'm tired of not reaching my other computers on LAN. Problem is that 192.168.0.xxx is used, then my router in garage uses 192.168.1.xxx and I also have a wifi at 192.168.10.xxx....

My soution so far: buying more switches and set up routers as AP. Then I can manage to keep most to same 192.168.10.xxx



Hamachi will probably behave nice, but costs money and "installation"...



Better solutions?