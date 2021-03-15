Best way to remove cooler on AM4?

So I pulled out the 2700X out of the socket yesterday when I was removing it so I could move the board for travel. I was already aware and afraid of pulling the CPU out of the socket when removing the cooler, but it happened anyway.



Thankfully, no bent pins.



However, I'd like to know what the best way to remove the cooler is?



Normally, I'd twist the cooler until it comes off, but I may have put too much NT H1 and the CPU was stuck to the heatsink (NT H1 was not dry at this point). Twisting the cooler would make it rotate in place on top of the CPU but not come off.



PC was running for a good 24 hours running memtest so the CPU/heatsink was hot.



Should I just unlatch the socket, pull the CPU out with the cooler and just remove the CPU separately?



Or should I forcefully twist the CPU cooler off without any vertical motion with the knowledge that the socket will hold the CPU in place? (Good way to bend pins though if you do this wrong)



Not sure what I did wrong and what I should do in the future to avoid this from happening again.



Thanks!