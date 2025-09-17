Best way to password protect a usb drive or folder used on bith Windows PC and Android tablet?

peppergomez
I was going to use bitlocker to encrypt a new portable USB drive. But I read online that bitlocker is not compatible with android tablets.
I will be using this drive on my Windows PC and on my android tablet so I need something that is compatible with both.
I have used Veracrypt in the past. I'm not wild about it because it increases the size of the storage used by the files and it also brings noticeable performance degradation.
Can anyone suggest a good solution thanks.
