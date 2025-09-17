  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Best way to password protect a usb drive or folder used on bith Windows PC and Android tablet?

P

peppergomez

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
3,179
I was going to use bitlocker to encrypt a new portable USB drive. But I read online that bitlocker is not compatible with android tablets.

I will be using this drive on my Windows PC and on my android tablet so I need something that is compatible with both.

I have used Veracrypt in the past. I'm not wild about it because it increases the size of the storage used by the files and it also brings noticeable performance degradation.

Can anyone suggest a good solution thanks.
 
