Best Way to Move a Rack

Hey all,



I struggled a little bit with where to post this thread, as we don't have a servers / enterprise hardware subforum, but I figured I'd get the best audience here, as many of you with VM Lab hobbies have racks.



I'm going to ahve to move at the end of the month. I have an older Wright Line 34U rack in my basement. It has a couple of APC UPS:es, one 4U and one 2U server as well as a switch in it. There is also a PDU, a few shelf units and some other junk. The 4U server is full of drives and quite heavy.



I am going to wind up utilizing movers to move everything in the house, including this rack.



Is it generally OK to move racks with all the hardware in them, or is it better to take everything out and reassemble at the new location?



The thing is pretty damn heavy...



Appreciate any suggestions on the topic