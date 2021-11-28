Best way to merge 3 smaller SSD drives onto one bigger M2 ssd

Hello... I purchased a 2TB M2 drive on Black Friday. I already have a 1TB M2 drive C & D that I boot Win 11 from. What I want to do is copy the 3 smaller Sata SSD drives over to this 2TB M2 drive. Then remove these 3 drives from the PC.



The 3 smaller drives are a 500gig drive (drive E) A 480gig storage only (drive H) and a 1TB drive (drive I). I have some programs that I run that are installed on drives E & I. The other drive is just for storage.



What is the best way to copy/move everything over to the new drive without reinstalling everything?



Thanks in advance for taking the time to read or answer this thread.