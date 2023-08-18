best way to install Mint in WSL 2 - noob question

philb2

OK, I don't really know squat about Linux, just ancient versions of UNIX. https://hardforum.com/threads/progr...e-issue-or-my-lack-of-linux-knowlege.2027730/ And by extension, I don't even know half a squat about WSL 2.

I just heard about Linux Mint, which has a built in GUI. That sounds attractive because I would not have to do all the X11 install stuff, etc. But Mint is not on the supported list of distros.

NAME FRIENDLY NAME
Ubuntu Ubuntu
Debian Debian GNU/Linux
kali-linux Kali Linux Rolling
Ubuntu-18.04 Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Ubuntu-20.04 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu-22.04 Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
OracleLinux_7_9 Oracle Linux 7.9
OracleLinux_8_7 Oracle Linux 8.7
OracleLinux_9_1 Oracle Linux 9.1
openSUSE-Leap-15.5 openSUSE Leap 15.5
SUSE-Linux-Enterprise-Server-15-SP4 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4
SUSE-Linux-Enterprise-15-SP5 SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP5
openSUSE-Tumbleweed openSUSE Tumbleweed

So do I need to install Mint as a separate distro? How? How do I make Mint the default install? Again, I am a complete Linux and WSL 2 noob.
 
Maybe you do not want to install it via WSL 2 at all , WSL is useful to have a Linux windows speak too directly (you often keep it even GUI less), S meaning subsystem, that let you have a terminal/neovim-vstudio in your regular windows that compile and run on linux, easily copy-paste file between them, run bash in your powershell etc... you can also install run Linux application with a GUI directly in your windows desktop.

If you want to try Linux Mint to try Linux and not to interact with your Windows session, you are probably better to simply install it in a virtual machine like in the old days.

You can use different virtual machine program, but Windows come with one that work well Hyper-V that you can use

https://www.zoneofdevelopment.com/2023/01/11/linux-how-to-create-a-linux-vm-on-windows-11/
 
