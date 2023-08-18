best way to install Mint in WSL 2 - noob question

Maybe you do not want to install it via WSL 2 at all , WSL is useful to have a Linux windows speak too directly (you often keep it even GUI less), S meaning subsystem, that let you have a terminal/neovim-vstudio in your regular windows that compile and run on linux, easily copy-paste file between them, run bash in your powershell etc... you can also install run Linux application with a GUI directly in your windows desktop.If you want to try Linux Mint to try Linux and not to interact with your Windows session, you are probably better to simply install it in a virtual machine like in the old days.You can use different virtual machine program, but Windows come with one that work well Hyper-V that you can use