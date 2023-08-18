best way to install Mint in WSL 2 - noob question

OK, I don't really know squat about Linux, just ancient versions of UNIX. https://hardforum.com/threads/progr...e-issue-or-my-lack-of-linux-knowlege.2027730/ And by extension, I don't even know half a squat about WSL 2.
I just heard about Linux Mint, which has a built in GUI. That sounds attractive because I would not have to do all the X11 install stuff, etc. But Mint is not on the supported list of distros.
NAME FRIENDLY NAME
Ubuntu Ubuntu
Debian Debian GNU/Linux
kali-linux Kali Linux Rolling
Ubuntu-18.04 Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Ubuntu-20.04 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu-22.04 Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
OracleLinux_7_9 Oracle Linux 7.9
OracleLinux_8_7 Oracle Linux 8.7
OracleLinux_9_1 Oracle Linux 9.1
openSUSE-Leap-15.5 openSUSE Leap 15.5
SUSE-Linux-Enterprise-Server-15-SP4 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4
SUSE-Linux-Enterprise-15-SP5 SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP5
openSUSE-Tumbleweed openSUSE Tumbleweed
So do I need to install Mint as a separate distro? How? How do I make Mint the default install? Again, I am a complete Linux and WSL 2 noob.
