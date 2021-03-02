Best way to have a redundant internet connection at home?

Looking to find a way to have a redundant internet at home. Right now we have 1GB with Suddenlink. At times its not reliable, and will go down. I work from home right now, and need it to be reliable. I currently use EERO Pro 3 puck newest models as our router and wifi. Is there a router that can switch automatically between the primary internet to lets say a Hotspot with AT&T or similar? Also, if we switch to lets say AT&T TV from DirecTV for our TV, it will also even be more critical that our Internet is up.
Thoughts from those that have done this?
