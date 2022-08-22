Best way to check if the BIOS of a used card was modified/used for mining?

I just purchased a GTX 1060 on eBay for almost suspiciously cheap (A PNY VCGGTX10606PB-CG ), looking at the seller's other items I think I can guess why, they had a handful of GTX 1060, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards as well as bags of PCIe to SATA power adapters, so feels like the chances of this being previously a mining card are high (Is it common that miners would keep the boxes the cards came in? Feels like that's something that would get tossed, but this card comes with it's box as did most of the others).



If the seller had modified it's BIOS (and didn't re-flash it back before selling), what would be the best way for me to check? I know I can dump the BIOS using GPU-Z, but I am not sure how that would help since I am not aware of any checksum repository for them, especially if it's not listed on TechPowerup. And I also don't know if there could possibly be other settings somewhere that could have been changed or if it's all in the BIOS and if it checks out, the card is stock.



If it is modified, I know I can use NVflash and a BIOS from TechPowerup to reflash it, but if the flash were to fail, would it be possible to try flashing it again by using a different card to display video? I have a spare GT 720 I can use alongside the GTX 1060 in case a bad flash bricks it and I need to see what I am doing in an attempt to re-flash it. Or would a bad flash kill the card to the point that I can't even re-flash it anymore?