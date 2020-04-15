best way to auto backup one file?

Keep losing Safari history on osx because of user error. The current LestSession.pslist is cleared and I have lost all of my tabs. I want to backup this file to prevent loss in the future.



I don't need to run a full backup like with Time Machine, I just need to copy one file. I am thinking of running a cron job and just copying the pslist to iCloud every night.



What is the best way to copy this file over everynight without overwriting the one from the previous night?



Probably be easy with a script but I am not so good with code/scripting.