Best way to angle center channel?

What is the best way to "angle" a large center channel so that it points at the listener's ears when sitting in an easy chair. You can see my center channel in the picture below. The center of the center channel is 16" above the floor. I need to get that pointed at the listeners ear.My family and I recently moved and I've just finished setting up our home theater again. The receiver and speakers are a bit old but we just bought a new TV and a soundbar as well. We prefer using just the soundbar for regular TV watching and just the discrete 5.1 home theater for movies. Our furniture for the setup works just great for placing the soundbar beneath the TV, but that forces my 5.1 center channel to have to go one shelf down. The center channel would never fit on the top shelf anyway because the TV is mounted as high as it can go on the piece of furniture and doesn't have enough clearance for the 5.1 center channel. However, it fits the soundbar perfect. At its present location the center of the 5.1 center channel is 16" above the floor and sounds a bit "muddy" there. I think it needs to be angled towards the listeners ear. I was wondering what the best way to do that is, or if there is a product on Amazon or what not I could order that you might recommend. I've read some folks just use rubber doorstops?Some might look at the picture and suggest alternate mounting for the TV or the soundbar and I just wanted to make note that I can't wall mount anything. We're in a very short term rental and can't drill holes or modify anything. I also don't want to purchase new furniture as we'll be moving again in a few months.