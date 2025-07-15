  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Best Video card trade deal I ever got

I was looking through my old heatware and found this gem I completely forgot about from 20 years ago

Via Tech Report forums, traded my 3dfx Voodoo5 5500 PCI for his two 8.4GB WD hard drives.

Although at the time the voodoo 5 wasnt really worth much, and the hard drives were actually really good. They were the hard drives out of original xboxes, and were a short stroked 40 gig drive down to 8.4 gigs and were actually really fast. Still have about 30 plus of those drives still waiting for retro system installs. Got a Voodoo 5 PCI for the total cost of 2 hard drives, crazy compared to what it goes for today. Etkaiser I salute you.
 
Wait were those drives short stroked via firmware? Ive slaved OG xbox drives in PCs before and they show up as 8gb, the label shows the same thing IIRC, and I think they were only ATA66 drives.
 
Wait were those drives short stroked via firmware? Ive slaved OG xbox drives in PCs before and they show up as 8gb, the label shows the same thing IIRC, and I think they were only ATA66 drives.
Yeah they are, all the drives were originally 40 GB drives. At that time they didnt make any drives that small anymore in enough quantities for MS. So WD and seagate reduced the usable size of the drives with a firmware limit. The drives were also ATA 100, unless you used the 40 wire cable.
 
Yeah they are, all the drives were originally 40 GB drives. At that time they didnt make any drives that small anymore in enough quantities for MS. So WD and seagate reduced the usable size of the drives with a firmware limit. The drives were also ATA 100, unless you used the 40 wire cable.
Very interesting, never knew that. All I remember about those old drives is the master ATA password for the WD disks was somthing like 26 repetitions of WDC, you could use that to unlock the disk without the key thats paired to your xbox mobo.
 
