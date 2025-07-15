Best Video card trade deal I ever got

Starfalcon
I was looking through my old heatware and found this gem I completely forgot about from 20 years ago
Via Tech Report forums, traded my 3dfx Voodoo5 5500 PCI for his two 8.4GB WD hard drives.
Although at the time the voodoo 5 wasnt really worth much, and the hard drives were actually really good. They were the hard drives out of original xboxes, and were a short stroked 40 gig drive down to 8.4 gigs and were actually really fast. Still have about 30 plus of those drives still waiting for retro system installs. Got a Voodoo 5 PCI for the total cost of 2 hard drives, crazy compared to what it goes for today. Etkaiser I salute you.
