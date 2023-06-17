Best Value GPU for Nwe System

G

GreatestOne

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 15, 2005
Messages
474
So after 10 years, yes a decade I am finally up for a new system.

These are the current components I got ordered:

  • Intel Core i7-12700K + MSI Pro Z690-A WiFi ATX Mobo + 32GB Corsair DDR5-6000 RAM ($425)
  • 4TB Acer Predator GM7000 NVMe PCIe Gen4 Gaming Solid State Drive SSD ($252)
and planning on getting
  • Corsair RM850e (2023) Fully Modular Low-Noise ATX PSU - 80 Plus Gold Efficiency ($115)
And case is still up in the air, not too worried about that since I am not liquid cooling.

So for the most important part now, my priorities in order:
  1. Photoshop work (with AI stuff in it)
  2. Premiere work (ready for 4k videos)
  3. Any other AI related work
  4. Gaming (if I can run near max for like 2K resolution I am sure I'll be happy... I wont be getting any 4K display soon and I am honestly still trying to finish COD4 and MW2, dont laugh)
  5. May not be GPU related but, being able to have 200-300 browser tabs open, many of them might be Youtube windows (I do lots of things at the same time, cant change this any time soon)
So from my research despite wanting to keep the price tag UNDER $500, (really under $400 but anyways) seems like the top choices are (definitely seems like green team bec of productivity and AI, do you agree):
  1. RTX 3080 12GB / RTX 3080 (someone I should definitely get above 8GB, true?)
  2. RTX 3070 Ti (but all of these I think are 8GB)
  3. RTX 3060 Ti (older tech, not sure trying to save this money is worth it)
  4. RTX 4060 Ti (seems like better price point but... ?)

Any advice to make my choice easier is appreciated!
 
Congrats on the awesome system, very similar to mine! You will be able to open 200-300 tabs no problem. For any work regarding video or AI does need graphics memory if it's being leveraged.

While I am not necessarily a AMD fan for graphics, to me within your price range would be a radeon 6800xt 16gig card. Solid performing for what it is and holds 16gigs of vram, something you will appreciate.
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/amd-radeon-rx-6800-xt-review,13.html
 
It will be balanced by Adobe usually having better Intel-Nvidia gpu support, you can consult puget system:
https://www.pugetsystems.com/soluti.../adobe-premiere-pro/hardware-recommendations/
Series-vs-30-Series-vs-AMD-Radeon-RX-Overall-Score.png
-30-Series-vs-AMD-Radeon-RX-H264-GPU-Effects-Score.png



For a lot of things a simple 3060 12GB will be a much better choice than much stronger AMD alternative (and could be considered over the 8-10gb stronger alternative), they recommend 6gb of VRAM if you work on 4k video, 12 for 8k and more and they strongly recommand Nvidia.

For photoshop, gpu often does not matter much, if you have multiple 4k monitors at the same time going to an 6gb+ card could be worth it:
https://www.pugetsystems.com/soluti...ons/adobe-photoshop/hardware-recommendations/

The difference between a 3060 and a 3090 can be small:
https://www.pugetsystems.com/labs/articles/Adobe-Photoshop---AMD-Radeon-RX-6900-XT-Performance-2028/

I am not sure about the generative AI part for adobe, but I doubt betting on Nvidia would be a mistake:
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/adobe-and-nvidia-partner-to-unlock-the-power-of-generative-ai

if you need 16gb type of vram for your workload, AMD would be the much simpler-cheaper option right now (you can sli-nvlink 2070-2080 for some tasks or pay a $600-$750 for some used 3090 if you are lucky Quadro P6000 with 24gb sometime go for very low sometime)
 
