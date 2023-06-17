Best Value GPU for Nwe System

It will be balanced by Adobe usually having better Intel-Nvidia gpu support, you can consult puget system:For a lot of things a simple 3060 12GB will be a much better choice than much stronger AMD alternative (and could be considered over the 8-10gb stronger alternative), they recommend 6gb of VRAM if you work on 4k video, 12 for 8k and more and they strongly recommand Nvidia.For photoshop, gpu often does not matter much, if you have multiple 4k monitors at the same time going to an 6gb+ card could be worth it:The difference between a 3060 and a 3090 can be small:I am not sure about the generative AI part for adobe, but I doubt betting on Nvidia would be a mistake:if you need 16gb type of vram for your workload, AMD would be the much simpler-cheaper option right now (you can sli-nvlink 2070-2080 for some tasks or pay a $600-$750 for some used 3090 if you are lucky Quadro P6000 with 24gb sometime go for very low sometime)