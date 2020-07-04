Best utilities for stress testing in 2020

New threads related to unstable overclocks and defective hardware pop up on a regular occasion. It is often asked how to stress test some component. Below you'll find my top picks after weeks of testing - updated for 2020.



GPU

Unigine Heaven

FurMark / MSI Kombuster

*GPUs tend to clock down due to power and thermal limits when running FurMark*

*Lower resolutions put more stress on the VRMs*



Video RAM

Final Fantasy XV Benchmark

*Set to maximum quality and run in a loop*



Memory modules (configuration, timings and overclock)

MemTest64

HCI MemTest (one instance per thread)

*Best run from safe mode without a pagefile*

Linpack Xtreme



Memory modules (physical integrity)

MemTest86



Processor

Linpack Xtreme

Prime95 small FFTs



Integrated Memory Controller

Prime95 custom run of FFTs from 512K to 1024K with 90% of RAM

Linpack Xtreme



Northbridge, bus and PSU

Prime95 custom run of FFTs from 512K to 1024K with 80% of RAM + LuxMark or FurMark running in the background at 720p.