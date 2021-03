thinking of upgrading from my moto g7. looking for a used phone under $200 usd, or $250 max. I like a close to stock android OS, which is why I'm a fan of motorola phones. looking at the oneplus 6t though as well. I would like a in-display fingerprint reader and 6gb of ram or more. my carrier is red pocket, which uses ATT's network. a 90hz display would be nice I'm guessing, the oneplus 7t has one but those are around $230. which is kinda alot more since the oneplus 6t I'm looking at is $150