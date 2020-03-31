Best USB Bluetooth host? (range especially)

I know I'm late to the game, but I'm just now starting to get into the voice-chat thing... and my headset's cable is only like 3-feet long, so if I need to so much as turn on/off the lights I need to take it off. However, I have some nice Bluetooth headphones (with mic) that work well... but my desktop doesn't have a Bluetooth host.



So, looking for a good Bluetooth host, preferably USB (I don't even want to think how bad the reception would be from inside the case...), with the best range available. I already checked google and it was mostly showing me 30-feet ranges with little adapters barely larger than the port itself... I'd like to keep it around $50 - $100 (or less...) but I'm flexible if the value is there.