Hi, I carry a pen and a sharpie. The pen for taking notes on paper and a sharpie for detailing the user/computer/date on harddrives, but I would like to combine them into one, and I can't seem to find a pen or marker than does the job well. Sharpies obviously bleed through paper pretty badly, and don't look as good as a pen for notes. Pens typically can't write on metal or a harddrive label, as it has some coating on it. Any advise? Thanks in advanced!