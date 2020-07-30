best thermal paste for ryzen 5 3600 with stock cooler?

pendragon1 said: none really i use what ever i have on hand and buy whatever doesnt break the bank when i need new stuff. current tube is artic silver 5 and last tube was mx-4. im not hung up on the couple degrees between the best/worse. Click to expand...

But if you're using the stock cooler, use the stock paste.

First, it's not really all that bad, and second, it's not worth chasing every last degree temp wise by buying aftermarket paste if you're just going to slap the stock cooler on there anyway.

I'm the other way around. Old tube was AS5 and new tube is MX4. MX4 has a pretty good price/performance balance last time I looked.