best thermal paste for ryzen 5 3600 with stock cooler?

what is best thermal paste for ryzen 5 3600? I was considering thermal grizzly conductonaut but i heard it doesn't do well with the stock cooler...
 
what is best thermal paste for ryzen 5 3600? I was considering thermal grizzly conductonaut but i heard it doesn't do well with the stock cooler...
get normal paste, kryonaut or mx4 or anything but liquid metal.
 
which thermal paste do you recommend?
none really i use what ever i have on hand and buy whatever doesnt break the bank when i need new stuff. current tube is artic silver 5 and last tube was mx-4. im not hung up on the couple degrees between the best/worse.
 
For the price of the expensive paste you can get any low/mid cooler that will lower more degree than any expensive paste :)
 
none really i use what ever i have on hand and buy whatever doesnt break the bank when i need new stuff. current tube is artic silver 5 and last tube was mx-4. im not hung up on the couple degrees between the best/worse.
I'm the other way around. Old tube was AS5 and new tube is MX4. MX4 has a pretty good price/performance balance last time I looked.

But if you're using the stock cooler, use the stock paste. First, it's not really all that bad, and second, it's not worth chasing every last degree temp wise by buying aftermarket paste if you're just going to slap the stock cooler on there anyway.
 
what is best thermal paste for ryzen 5 3600? I was considering thermal grizzly conductonaut but i heard it doesn't do well with the stock cooler...
Not so much performance, but that stuff costs far more money than what the stock Wraith Stealth cooler is worth. You're far better off buying a new cooler, such as a Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB, for the same price as just that Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut paste by itself.
 
