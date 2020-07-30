best thermal paste for ryzen 5 3600 with stock cooler?

get normal paste, kryonaut or mx4 or anything but liquid metal.what is best thermal paste for ryzen 5 3600? I was considering thermal grizzly conductonaut but i heard it doesn't do well with the stock cooler...
which thermal paste do you recommend?
none really i use what ever i have on hand and buy whatever doesnt break the bank when i need new stuff. current tube is artic silver 5 and last tube was mx-4. im not hung up on the couple degrees between the best/worse.
I'm the other way around. Old tube was AS5 and new tube is MX4. MX4 has a pretty good price/performance balance last time I looked.
Not so much performance, but that stuff costs far more money than what the stock Wraith Stealth cooler is worth. You're far better off buying a new cooler, such as a Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB, for the same price as just that Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut paste by itself.