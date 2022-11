Just seeking learned advice on which speakers you'd recommend for MUSIC for my 100-200 watt receiver. I am creating my old-style stereo system from years ago, with a turntable, CD player and cassette machine hooked up to it to play my records, etc, on. Not for TV use. Can be floor or desktop size, will be used in living room-size area. Prefer around $300 or under each speaker. Recommendations? Thank you!