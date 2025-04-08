Best Software for High-Quality Video Conversion?

Hey everyone,
I'm looking for recommendations on reliable software for video conversion. I have a bunch of videos in various formats (MKV, AVI, MOV) that I need to convert to MP4 without losing much quality.
I’d prefer something that supports batch conversion and offers control over bitrate, resolution, and codecs.
Free options are great, but I’m open to paid tools if they’re worth it.
Compatibility with both Windows and Mac would be a big plus.
What tools do you use for video conversion, and what settings do you recommend for the best quality-to-size ratio?
