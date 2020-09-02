Best Small Form Factor Case to House a Silent Gaming Powerhouse - 3090 and more

Hi All,
I have decided to go all out to try and build a small and silent gaming powerhouse with the latest and greatest gear.
This is to include a 3090, the best available gaming cpu, ram etc.
I am considering the Ncase M1 as this seems to be a phenomenally small case that can accomdate some serious hardware.
https://ncases.com/products/m1
Any advice or thoughts?
