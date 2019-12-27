Best Shooters of 2019 – Aiming Down Sights

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 1:57 PM.

    Any surprises?

    "The battle royale genre was fueled this year by the surprise free-to-play release of Apex Legends from shooter veterans Respawn Entertainment. By blending together hero characters with a forced emphasis on three-player squads (duo matches came and went as a temporary event), the focus on teamplay reached its peak in this year’s newcomer. Seasonal events and battle passes keep Apex Legends feeling fresh, with a new holiday event just recently announced during The Game Awards 2019, and I still keep coming back week after week for a shot of becoming the next champion of Kings Canyon."

    https://wccftech.com/wccftechs-best-shooters-of-2019-aiming-down-sights/
     
